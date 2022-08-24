Its slate already includes dramas headed by Jason Isaacs ( Archie ) and Helena Bonham Carter ( Nolly ), and now, the streamer has unveiled an exciting slate of factual content, too.

ITV's upcoming free streaming platform ITVX is shaping up to be a strong contender in the on demand space, and it hasn't even launched yet.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore will be heading a series of investigative films titled Laura Whitmore Investigates. The series will delve into controversial issues that have an impact on our lives, across the UK and beyond. Speaking of the project, Whitmore said: "It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.

"Getting back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects."

Queen Elizabeth II. Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty

A new documentary on the the royal family will also launch on the streamer. Titled The Royal Family, it will focus on the "major personal challenges" the Queen has faced throughout her reign, using rare archive footage and interviews with key figures, "some of whom have never previously spoken on camera," ITVX teases.

The platform is also foraying into true crime with Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight, which will examine the crimes committed by the former TV personality, A Murder in the Family and a new season of Social Media Murders.

For nature documentary lovers, A Year on Planet Earth will see Stephen Fry narrate life's story across the seasons, while reality TV fans will also be covered with a new programme helmed by Olivia Atwood on all things plastic surgery.

ITV unveiled ITVX in March 2022, describing the platform as a "complete reimagining" of ITV Hub. The service will launch with 35 flagship shows, with at least one added every week thereafter.

A launch date for ITVX has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

