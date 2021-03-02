Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Documentaries
  4. Exclusive – Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle clip shows lingering effects of nuclear disaster

Exclusive – Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle clip shows lingering effects of nuclear disaster

A local takes Fogle to see a radioactive object in the woods that sets off his meter.

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle

Published:

Ben Fogle’s swaps the lush landscapes of New Lives for Chernobyl in his new documentary, Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle.

Advertisement

The special airs tomorrow (3rd March), and follows Fogle as he spends a week living inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The result is a gritty look at the radioactive wasteland more than three decades after the nuclear accident that devastated it.

The exclusive clip below gives you a glimpse of what you can expect.

The clip shows Fogle and a local taking a look at “the claw”, a highly radioactive grappling claw that used to be attached to a crane and used to move graphite ejected by the 1986 explosion.

Despite how much time has passed since, the Geiger counter goes into overdrive when placed close to the claw. Combined with images of liquidators clearing the rubble, the scene provides a sobering reminder of the momentous sacrifices locals made.

The documentary will see Fogle venture inside the ruins of a hospital and explore the ghost town of Pripyat, as well as embark on a deep expedition of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The explosion and the ensuing chaos were recently dramatised to great acclaim in the multiple award-winning Sky series Chernobyl, which starred Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson.

Advertisement

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle will air on Wednesday 3rd March at 9pm on Channel 5. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Joseph Joseph Nest™ Storage Container Set + DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, Bundle of 2 Sets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Save space and money with this exclusive Joseph Joseph bundle deal

You might like

Carole Baskin

Exclusive Carole Baskin is working on her own documentary series about the big cat industry

Prince William: A Planet for Us All

Watch Prince William explains motivation behind documentary in A Planet for Us All clip

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace reveals his biggest food discovery from Big Weekends Away

The Savoy

Watch the teaser clip for ITV's The Savoy - behind-the-scenes at the luxury hotel