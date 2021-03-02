Exclusive – Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle clip shows lingering effects of nuclear disaster
A local takes Fogle to see a radioactive object in the woods that sets off his meter.
Published:
Ben Fogle’s swaps the lush landscapes of New Lives for Chernobyl in his new documentary, Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle.
The special airs tomorrow (3rd March), and follows Fogle as he spends a week living inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The result is a gritty look at the radioactive wasteland more than three decades after the nuclear accident that devastated it.
The exclusive clip below gives you a glimpse of what you can expect.
The clip shows Fogle and a local taking a look at “the claw”, a highly radioactive grappling claw that used to be attached to a crane and used to move graphite ejected by the 1986 explosion.
Despite how much time has passed since, the Geiger counter goes into overdrive when placed close to the claw. Combined with images of liquidators clearing the rubble, the scene provides a sobering reminder of the momentous sacrifices locals made.
The documentary will see Fogle venture inside the ruins of a hospital and explore the ghost town of Pripyat, as well as embark on a deep expedition of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
The explosion and the ensuing chaos were recently dramatised to great acclaim in the multiple award-winning Sky series Chernobyl, which starred Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson.
Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle will air on Wednesday 3rd March at 9pm on Channel 5. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.