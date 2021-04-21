How to watch Secrets of the Whales – Sigourney Weaver to narrate new Disney Plus documentary

Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, the new documentary series Secrets of the Whales focuses on five different whale species – orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales – and how they communicate and interact within their species.

We confess our whale knowledge is limited, so we’re looking forward to this one.

Executive-produced by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron of Titanic and Avatar fame, the four episodes are narrated by actress and conservationist Sigourney Weaver and feature the work of National Geographic explorer and underwater photographer Brian Skerry.

The series features never-before-seen footage, and unveils new science and technology to spotlight the whales as they teach their young, adapt to survive and even mourn for the loss of loved ones. Yes, it’s a weepy one!

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Secrets of the Whales

All four episodes of the National Geographic series will be available on Disney Plus from Thursday 22ndApril.

What is Secrets of the Whales about?

Secrets of the Whales follows groups of whales over three years, revealing their unique social structures and communication skills in underwater footage.

The first episode focuses on orcas and how they have adapted to remain at the top of the food chain (Patagonia’s whales catch sea lions on the beach while New Zealand orcas survive on stingrays, for example) and follows orca mothers as they teach their young how to hunt. Later episodes focus on humpbacks, which communicate using complex songs, belugas and narwahls in the freezing oceans of the north, and the majestic ocean giants known as sperm whales.

The series has some never-before-seen moments, too, including evidence that suggest belugas give themselves names so they can keep track of each other, and the first cross-species adoption ever recorded as a beluga pod adopts a narwhal. Cutest of all has to be the footage of a sperm whale mother nursing its calf – a moment that has never been recorded on video before.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is! You can watch a trailer for Disney Plus original series Secrets of the Whales right here:

Secrets of the Whales will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday, 22nd April.