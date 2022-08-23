The eight-parter, which premieres on Friday 9th September, follows the politician and her daughter Chelsea Clinton as they "celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them" and embark on a journey to interview community leaders, artists, activists and everyday heroes.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Hillary Clinton's upcoming docuseries Gutsy, teasing the former US Secretary of State's chats with pioneering women across the world.

Based on the mother-daughter duo's book The Book of Gutsy Women, the Apple TV+ series features the likes of actors Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, comedian Amy Schumer, journalist Gloria Steinem and other stars who the Clintons consider to be resilient and courageous.

In the trailer, we watch as the duo paint with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and meet The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, who appears to speak about her prison reform efforts, saying: "To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes, I just believe in second chances."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The two-minute clip also sees Hillary Clinton speak about her marriage to Bill Clinton, with one of her interviewees saying: "You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage," to which she responds: "That doesn't mean that's right for everybody."

Executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, the show is set to show the pair as we've "never seen them before", showcasing their "special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important timely issues highlighted in each episode".

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 9th September. Get an Apple TV+ seven-day free trial or an Apple One one-month free trial here. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.