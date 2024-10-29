Myers passed away in February, aged 66, following a battle with cancer, leaving fans and his collaborator King absolutely devastated.

A charity motorcycle ride from London to Barrow-in-Furness, Myers's hometown, honour his legacy in August, ultimately raising £127,000 for the NSPCC and the Institute of Cancer Research.

The synopsis for You'll Never Ride Alone reads: "Archive, new interviews and previously unseen footage help celebrate Dave’s life, charting a journey that took him around the world, cooking up a storm as one of television's greatest ever double acts."

The one-off hour-long special will come to BBC Two and iPlayer "just before Christmas".

King said in a statement: "It was a very special show to pull together. Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life."

Commissioner Catherine Catton commented: "Dave and Si hold a very special place in the Nation's heart, and this emotional film pays tribute to an extraordinary friendship."

Producer Andrew Mackenzie added: "The outpouring of love for The Hairy Bikers this year has been extraordinary and it was a real honour for everyone who has worked with them to document Dave Day and celebrate Si and Dave’s friendship over the past two decades."

Earlier this month, King revealed in a moving article for The Sunday Times that coming to terms with his best friend's death had been "a struggle" and that he had considered getting on his bike and "never" coming back.

King wrote: "Other times I was raging. Raging at that bloody disease, at God and anything else I could think of. People were asking what I was going to do next.

"The answer is I am going to take some time to reflect on the life I had with my best mate, and think about moving forwards.

"Which is exactly what Dave would have wanted. Move forward, don't dwell on the past."

Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone comes to BBC Two and iPlayer this Christmas.

