Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is back with a new season of his National Geographic-produced food and travel series Uncharted.

An in-depth look at ingredients, flavours, cuisines and cultures from around the world, the third season has Ramsay visiting 10 destinations including Texas, Portugal, Maine, Croatia, Puerto Rico, the Smoky Mountains in the US, Iceland, Mexico, Michigan and Finland.

In each location, he meets up with local, top-tier chefs to learn about the region’s culture and ingredients, and by the end of each episode he cooks a feast for local experts ready to judge him on how well he has embraced their cultures.

“Uncharted for me is about telling the story of something happening locally and not something happening in a restaurant,” Ramsay told National Geographic recently. “I have to be careful not to overstep that important element, so the simplicity of the flavours in locally sourced ingredients is the essential character of the show.”

How to watch Gordon Ramsay Uncharted season 3

New episodes of the third series of Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted will be available on the National Geographic channel that is part of Disney+ this month.

Filmed during the pandemic, the locations for season three were limited to the US and Europe, where it was easiest for the production team to travel.

Episodes include Lush and Wild Puerto Rico, in which Gordon goes in search of local ingredients and sees how the island is reclaiming its food supply after Hurricane Maria and an episode in the Great Smoky Mountains that features Gordon rappelling, kayaking and foraging through the Tennessee/North Carolina mountain range in a hunt for the most unique ingredients from a region known for its flying squirrel, boar and black bear population.

Upcoming episodes include visits to Iceland and Mexico, as well as one focusing on Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine.

And if you want even more travels with Gordon Ramsay, the first season of Uncharted that was made in 2019 starts on Channel 4 this week so you can catch up with his earlier adventures, including a motorcycle trip to Peru’s Sacred Valley of the Incas and the intrepid chef learning to cook a seal with a native Tingit elder in Alaska. Season one will be shown on Thursdays at 10pm, starting from Thursday 8thJuly.

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted season 3 arrives on Disney+ soon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.