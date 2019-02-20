Netflix reveals first trailer for Formula 1 documentary series Drive to Survive – but where's Lewis Hamilton?
The ten-part series arrives in March - but the 2018 F1 champion is not a central figure
Netflix has released the first trailer for new sport documentary Formula One: Drive to Survive.
The ten-part series, from the producers of Senna and Amy, is billed as the first ever to give "exclusive and intimate access" to the biggest racing competition in the world.
It will take viewers through every stage of the F1 world championship calendar, beginning in Melbourne and ending in Abu Dhabi.
The trailer stresses the danger of the sport, showing clips of crashes and likening the drivers to fighter pilots.
However, following the trailer's debut, some F1 fans pointed out that British driver Lewis Hamilton, five-time F1 champion and one of the most high profile figures in the sport, does not feature in any of the clips from the new series.
"Funny how there was very little, if not so any, sight/images of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas," @Mr_Lawrence4 wrote on Twitter.
Another fan, Scott M Bailey, also expressed surprise that "F1's biggest star and asset" did not feature in the Netflix promo.
RadioTimes.com understands that Hamilton is not a central figure in the documentary, and as a result his screen time will be limited.
However, the series looks pretty intriguing, with producer Paul Martin from Box to Box Films saying that Drive to Survive will take viewers "right into the heart" of F1.
"Netflix was the perfect platform on which to tell the inside story of this incredible sport," he said. "F1 has long been a world of colourful characters and super-sized egos, thrills and drama, victory and tragedy but until now that world has been largely hidden and secretive from fans."
Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix on Friday 8th March