The Food Unwrapped team is back to explore how our food is really made and the industry secrets behind some of our favourite meals and snacks.

For the first episode of the 19th series, which returned on 16th April, Helen Lawal travelled to one of the world’s biggest coffee factories to find out how instant cappuccinos get their froth, Matt Tebbutt headed to Naples to discover why most tinned tomatoes come from Italy, and Kate Quilton embarked on a panettone odyssey to discover how the fluffy cake lasts so long.

And there’s lots more where that came from, with the trio set to find out about many more popular dishes.

So as the series continues, here’s everything you need to know about the Food Unwrapped presenters.

Who are the Food Unwrapped presenters?

Helen Lawal

As well as being a doctor and TV presenter, Helen Lawal is also a trained health coach, a new mum and a lifestyle and health blogger. Born in Nigeria (where her father is a doctor), she was raised in Pickering, Yorkshire. Helen graduated with a degree in medicine from Hull York Medical School and also has a degree in sport and exercise science from the University of Leeds.

Helen has worked on Channel 4’s How To Lose Weight Well and How To Stay Well, and she also presented the documentary Coronavirus: Can You Avoid It? for the channel in March 2020. She is the resident doctor on Channel 4’s daytime series Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Matt Tebbutt

Chef Matt Tebbutt grew up in Newport, Wales (and considers himself an “honorary Welshman”, since he was born in High Wycombe). He trained under some auspicious teachers, beginning with a diploma from Prue Leith’s School Of Food and Wine, and followed by a traineeship with Marco Pierre White. He also worked in the kitchens of acclaimed restaurants Chez Bruce, Alastair Little and Clarke’s, before opening his own restaurant at Nant-y-derry in Wales.

Now focused on his TV career, 47-year-old Matt appears on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen as well as Food Unwrapped, and has also written two cookbooks – Cooks Country: Modern British Rural Cooking and Guilty Pleasures.

Kate Quilton

Previously Channel 4’s youngest commissioning editor (from 2010 to 2014), Warwickshire-born Kate began her food journalism journey when she was studying at Bristol University. Possibly inspired by Morgan Spurlock, who documented his McDonalds-only diet in the movie Super Size Me, Kate chose to eat only kebabs for a whole week and her experiences were picked up by national newspapers.

A broadcast journalist for the BBC and ITV before she went to Channel 4, Kate made her presenting debut on Food Unwrapped in 2012, and has since presented Superfoods: The Real Story and episodes of Dispatches. She has also reported for Animal Rescue Live: Supervet Special.

Kate is married to actor James Lance, best known for his roles in I’m Alan Partridge, Teachers and Spaced.

