Earlier this year the new billion-dollar US embassy in Vauxhall, London, infamously branded a "bad deal" by President Donald Trump in January, was finally completed and opened to the public.

Channel 4's new documentary Inside the Embassy follows Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson as he navigates Brexit, Twitter spats and trade. The film also follows the embassy staff, from Johnson's press team, to the consular section responsible for identifying potential money launderers and terrorists,