Shaun Wallace embarks on emotional DNA Journey with Anne Hegerty
The Chasers are the first celebrities to appear on the new season of DNA Journey.
Shaun Wallace makes a moving discovery about his family lineage in tonight's (5th April) episode of DNA Journey, with the Chaser heading to Jamaica with Anne Hegerty in a new clip.
The video, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, sees the two Chase stars travel to Kingston, where they visit the Institute of Jamaica for more information about Wallace's DNA lineage.
When the institute's executive director Vivian Crawford gives Wallace a run-down of his genetic heritage, Wallace learns that he is actually 49 per cent Nigerian.
"I'm almost half Nigerian – that is a really big surprise," Wallace says. "It does clarify what I've been thinking for years, that my forefathers on the African continent were sold off in their millions."
In tonight's episode, Hegerty and Wallace travel across the UK and Jamaica to learn more about their genealogy, with Wallace uncovering eight generations of ancestors going back to the early 1700s, while Hegerty finds out about her relatives that survived torpedo attacks and escaped sinking ships.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Wallace teased his episode of DNA Journey, saying that viewers are going to be "amazed".
"What I can say is that both myself and Anne had a fantastic time bonding together because obviously we've done other travel shows together," he said.
"And all I can say to the viewers is that they're going to be amazed especially in relation to my DNA journey."
DNA Journey airs on Tuesday 5th April at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
