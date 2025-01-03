Titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, the documentary comes as Combs stands charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, with his trial to commence on Monday 5th May.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and has strongly denied the accusations. He currently remains in police custody, with the rapper denied bail.

What is Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy about?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy offers a closer look at Sean Combs, featuring never-before-seen footage of the rapper, as well as exclusive interviews with his childhood friend and former bodyguard amongst others who know him.

The official synopsis reads: "Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music – and the mugshot."

This isn't to be confused with a Netflix documentary that has been lined up by the streamer about the rapper.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will be available to watch in the US on Tuesday 14th January.

How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy can be watched on Peacock in the US.

For those in the UK, Peacock content can traditionally be streamed through either a Sky or NOW subscription but a UK release date has yet to be officially confirmed. We will update here when we hear more.

Is there a trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy?

Yes, you can watch the full trailer below.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will be available to stream on Peacock on Tuesday 14th January.

