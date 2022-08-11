HBO unveiled the trailer ahead of its upcoming release, revealing that the film offers "an intimate and immersive look" into the life of the Princess of Wales through unseen footage, archived news clips and photographs.

A new documentary delving into the life of Princess Diana 25 years after her tragic death is coming to Sky Documentaries and HBO after debuting earlier in 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Tell Me Who I Am's Ed Perkins, the documentary focuses on Diana's life and involvement in the royal family, while also exploring the media and public’s obsession with the monarchy.

As it can be heard in the trailer: "When you put a modern person in an ancient institution…they will be destroyed," before another voiceover says: "The monarchy is in danger of too much publicity."

A final speaker adds: "At what point do the British people say ‘I don’t want to hear anymore?’"

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about watch the HBO and Sky Documentaries film The Princess in the UK.

Diana documentary release date

Diana, Princess of Wales. HBO

The documentary about Diana is set to be available to watch on HBO and Sky from 14th August 2022.

How to watch Diana documentary in the UK

Diana will air on HBO in the US, while UK viewers will be able to watch the film on Sky Documentaries.

Head over to Sky’s website to find out more about the TV packages they currently offer, or sign up for a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month.

What is the Diana documentary about?

Directed by Tell Me Who I Am's Ed Perkins, the documentary delves into the life of Princess Diana and her eventual role in the royal family, while also exploring the media and public’s obsession with the monarchy.

"Though we are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, my aim is to reframe it for a modern audience and make it feel as fresh and relevant as it ever has," Perkins said. "The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present.

"I want to bring this account of her life to audiences in a more emotional and unmediated way than has been done before and, rather than re-analysing it or offering another retrospective commentary, I want to invite audiences to bring their own memories and reflections and allow them to see and experience it afresh."

Is there a trailer for the Diana documentary?

Yes, there is. You can watch it below:

The Diana documentary will air on Sky Documentaries in 2022 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub.