And empathy can certainly be seen in this adorable footage of a chimp adopting a baby kitten that’s been abandoned in the jungle. Watch it and weep.

This chimp adopts a kitten and the result is pure cuteness overload. ❤️#SpyInTheWild. A new five-part series. Starts Thursday. 8pm. pic.twitter.com/3fYuC7Qy5e — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 11, 2017

Over the course of the series, viewers will also see a baby crocodile travelling down a river in the jaws of its mother, a group of monkeys mourning over a robot, and a mother in a pack of African wild dogs protecting her litter from a predatory lioness.

Spy in the Wild begins on BBC1 on Thursday at 8pm