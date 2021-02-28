David Attenborough’s Life in Colour release date: All the details on BBC One’s nature documentary

You can always rely on broadcasting legend David Attenborough to deliver a fascinating nature documentary and Life in Colour looks to be no exception.

The new two-part series explores how animals view the world around us as well as the many functional uses that colour plays in their lives, from acting as a warning towards predators to playing an instrumental role in finding a mate.

The programme will also use cutting-edge technology, some of which was designed specifically for this series, to reveal colours and patterns otherwise invisible to the human eye.

Read on for everything you need to know about Attenborough’s Life in Colour on BBC One.

When is Attenborough’s Life in Colour on BBC One?

Attenborough’s Life in Colour will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 28th February at 7pm, and concludes the following week in the same timeslot.

The programme will be available to view on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast for those who miss it live.

What is Attenborough’s Life in Colour about?

This new documentary series explains how colour plays a crucial role in the lives of numerous species of animals, helping them to win mates, fight off rivals and warn predators.

The first episode will focus on how peacocks and hummingbirds dazzle potential mates with their natural beauty, while mandrill baboons use colour to signal their status in the troop.

The programme will also explore how some tiny frogs use colour to warn enemies of the poison within them.

Next week’s episode will move on to explore how some animals use colour to camouflage themselves, from the Bengal tiger in central India to snails on the island of Cuba.

But colour can also be used by predators to trick their prey, as shown by the likes of the blue-striped blenny, pin-tailed whydah and crab spider, the latter luring in victims with its ultraviolet colours.

Attenborough’s Life in Colour trailer

Check out the trailer for Life in Colour below, which showcases some of the amazing footage captured for the documentary, as well as the special technology used to explore its subject matter.

David Attenborough’s Life in Colour airs on BBC One on Sunday 28th February. Take a look at the rest of our Documentaries coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.