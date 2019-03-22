And Daddy Dyer is set to open the conversation to his 11-year-old daughter Sunnie with just the subtly you’d expect from the EastEnders star, revealing he started having sex at age 14, "before [he] started puberty" (via The Sun).

"14? You had sex at 14?" his daughter replies in shock. "That's like me having sex at 14!"

"Well, that won't be happening," he quickly warns her.

More like this

Other stars set to air their sexual anecdotes on TV include Miriam Margolyes OBE, Stephen Mangan, Alastair Campbell, Phil Wang, London Hughes, Kieron Richardson and Ulrika Jonsson, who will appear with her 14-year-old daughter Martha.

The celebs will be invited to comment on old and new sex education videos, ahead of the subject becoming mandatory in for all school children in England from September 2020.

According to Channel 4, the celebrities will discuss all manner of topics: “From watching how sex educators have handled erections and managed menstruation to how they’ve dealt with the LGBT+ issues and the challenges of masturbation – no subject will be off limits.”

But, let’s face it, when Danny Dyer is around, no topic is off-limits anyway.

Advertisement

Let's Talk About Sex starts Friday 5th April at 10pm on C4