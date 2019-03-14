The heir to the throne didn't seem to be aware of the connection. According to ITV, when Dyer met Prince Charles before the ceremony kicked off, he told him: "I’m in EastEnders. Just wanted to let you know we’re related as well. King Edward III is my grandfather – but I won’t go into it. No he is, on my life."

Charles was doubtful, pointing out that their shared ancestor was "a very long way away."

But later in the ceremony, the Prince told the audience he'd "discovered a long-lost relation with Daniel Dyer," adding: "He told me he was descended from Edward III, which is interesting. I must do some research when I get back.”

More like this

Dyer was more forthcoming, explaining his reasons for agreeing to present the Mentor of the Year Award: "When your cousin Charlie makes the call, you’ve got to help your family out, you know what I mean?"

Advertisement

The actor has been revelling in his royal ancestry since 2016, when he was astonished to discover that connection to Edward III, William the Conquerer, and even Thomas Cromwell. In January 2019 he took a deeper dive in the BBC documentary Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family. Perhaps Prince Charles can watch on catch-up?