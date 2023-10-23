He eventually raised £38 million for NHS Charities Together. However, years later it was alleged that donations raised through the Captain Tom Foundation had been mishandled by his daughter.

The documentary comes after Hannah Ingram-Moore told TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored that the family kept profits from three books her father wrote for themselves at his request.

She told Piers Morgan her father wanted his family to keep the money separate to the Captain Tom Foundation.

Speaking about the books her father wrote, Ingram-Moore said: "These were my father's books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books.

"He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end..." Piers Morgan asked: "For you to keep?", and she replied, "Yes. Specifically".

The 90-minute documentary promises to uncover how the money raised by Captain Tom during the pandemic was used.

Channel 5 Commissioning Editors, Unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+, Federico Ruiz and Adrian Padmore said: "Like everyone else in the country, we've been gobsmacked by the developments in this story. The deeper you dig, the further the rabbit hole goes.

"Where did the Captain Tom money go? Forget what you already know; after watching this doc you'll be seriously questioning every single penny you've ever given away for a good cause."

Andy Dunn, Executive Producer, ITN Productions added: "Nobody can forget the enormity of Captain Sir Tom Moore's achievement during COVID, raising tens of millions for the NHS. It was a global phenomenon and he inspired so many.

"This documentary will examine Captain Tom's legacy, paying tribute to the man who won the nation's hearts but also unpick the claims and allegations that have thrown his charitable foundation into turmoil."

Captain Tom: Where Did The Money Go? will air on Channel 5.

