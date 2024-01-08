From sheep shearing to harvesting crops and operating heavy-duty machinery, the backpackers will experience the highs and lows of working on a farm.

The documentary series begins on Channel 4 on Monday 8th January at 10pm. So read on for all the information you need to know about the 12 backpackers headed Down Under.

Brits Down Under cast

Alfie

Alfie. Channel 4

Age: 21

Location: Yorkshire

Alfie grew up in a farming family and started working when he was 13 years old. He made the decision to move to Australia as the farming pay is better than in the UK and wants to earn enough to achieve his dreams of a comfortable life without money worries.

Annise

Annise. Channel 4

Age: 28

Location: Surrey

Annise had been travelling in Australia for four months before heading to the farmstay. She originally thought she'd get a job and lead a fabulous life but things haven't gone exactly to plan.

Naomi

Naomi. Channel 4

Age: 24

Location: Essex

Although Naomi misses her mum and roast dinners, she is enjoying the great weather, friendly people and good money that Australia has to offer.

Andy

Andy. Channel 4

Age: 21

Location: Kent

Andy left his job in London to pursue his dream of travelling to Australia and while in the Outback he is hoping to push himself to explore and try new things.

Lily

Lily. Channel 4

Age: 22

Location: Surrey

Lily arrived in Australia just 10 days ago and isn't looking for a typical 9-5.

Tuesday

Tuesday. Channel 4

Age: 23

Location: Devon

Tuesday left a job in construction to travel and has spent the last eight months in Australia living in a tent. Her ideal future is living off grid and being "at one" with Mother Nature.

Abbey

Abbey. Channel 4

Age: 29

Location: Lancashire

All of Abbey's friends are buying houses, dogs and having babies while she's single and still living at her parents' house. The 29-year-old decided it's time for a new adventure and Australia is calling!

Elliot

Elliot. Channel 4

Age: 23

Location: Hampshire

Elliot is completely out of his comfort zone as this is the first time he has been away travelling. He is admittedly a bit of a "mummy's boy", but feels he needs to travel to grow up and find his purpose in life.

Joanne

Joanne. Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: Ireland

Joanne is travelling because she isn't ready to be an adult yet. Bored of life and in want of a change, she is hoping Australia will be the answer.

Gary

Gary. Channel 4

Age: 25

Location: London

Having spent three months in Australia in holiday mode, Gary now needs to find work and earn money. He feels he was Australian in a past life.

Nico

Nico. Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: Hampshire

Nico left his office job for an Aussie adventure, but his family are not sure he is going to cope.

Jordon

Jordon. Channel 4

Age: 28

Location: Yorkshire

After losing his dad four years ago, Jordon has been determined to follow his father's advice that if you want something, just go and do it. He arrived in Australia six months ago after wanting to explore the world and have fun.

The Channel 4 documentary series will see Farmer Grant and his partner Maeva provide accommodation for the backpackers as Grant offers them paid work on local farms. But how will they fare?

Anna Miralis, Channel 4's Senior Commissioning Editor, said of the show: "What could be better than offering up the incredible opportunity to live and work in my home country? The series is guaranteed to be an outstanding, incredibly challenging and a rich adventure in one of the most beautiful parts of the Outback.

"I'm in no doubt this will be a life-changing experience for our young, dynamic and fearless Brits as they grab the farm work by the horns and grapple with the numerous tasks set before them."

Brits Down Under airs on Channel 4 on Monday 8th January at 10pm.

