Brianna Ghey documentary A Mother's Story air date confirmed by ITV
The 75-minute documentary will see Brianna's mother Esther speaking in-depth about her 16-year-old daughter, who was killed in 2023.
The air date has been confirmed for one-off ITV documentary Brianna: A Mother’s Story, which will explore the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.
The 75-minute programme will air at 9pm on Thursday 27th March 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times on 11th February 2023.
Her killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, were given life sentences in February 2024.
The programme will see Brianna's mother Esther speak in-depth about her 16-year-old daughter, while it will also feature interviews with the victim’s friends and family, and with detectives.
Esther Ghey said in a statement when the documentary was first announced: "I took part in this amazing documentary as a way to ensure that my family’s story was told truthfully, and people could get to know Brianna the way we did.
"I also wanted to find out more about the benefits of mindfulness, and the impact that harmful content online is having on teenagers and children.
"I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to speak to amazing people who highlight the issues that young people face in society right now.
"The statistics are shocking. I hope that this documentary contributes to the push for our children’s welfare, online and offline."
Meanwhile, Tom Giles, controller of current affairs at ITV, said: "We are incredibly grateful that Brianna’s family entrusted us and [production company] MultiStory Media to bring this deeply personal story to ITV.
"We are privileged to have had the unique insight of Esther – as well as of the police force who worked on the case.
"The resulting documentary is a testament to the strength of character of Esther who, in the face of such an appalling crime, fights to this day to effect real change in society and to keep her daughter’s name alive."
