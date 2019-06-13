The series, which will air at 11.30pm on Thursday nights from September, will continue as a podcast, "making the hugely successful BBC podcast into a visual event as well as an audio one".

Brexitcast presenter Fleming recently hit headlines with his hilarious ASMR version of the withdrawal agreement, complete with the sound of him quietly munching on a croissant.

Of the podcast's move to television, Kuenssberg says: "Who says no one’s interested in politics?! Brexitcast has grown and grown because our audience loves and deserves detailed explanations of enormous events, but likes a bit of devilment too.

"It’s an absolute thrill to bring the show to BBC1, and a privilege to invite the legendary and committed This Week audience to join us, following on from Andrew, the supreme late-night host."

Dino Sofos, Series Editor, says: "Our nerdy podcast has been on an incredible journey, but we never thought that BBC One would come knocking! We’re over the moon that a bigger audience will now be able to find out about Adam’s Brexit binders and I’m really excited to be following in the footsteps of other podcasts including The Ricky Gervais Show and My Dad Wrote A Porno in making the move to the small screen.

"Crucially though, making a TV version of the podcast doesn’t mean the format will change… after all, Brexitcast means Brexitcast.”