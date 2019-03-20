The pair will be joined by Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett, who will continue to host her breakfast show.

The news of the all-female team follows Fiona Bruce's appointment as the chair of Question Time, succeeding David Dimbleby.

Maitlis said: "I am delighted to be moving into this role at a time when Newsnight feels so pivotal to our understanding of this extraordinary moment in British history, and to be working with such an exceptional team."

Esmé Wren, the programme's editor, added: "This is a tremendous presenter line-up that sends out a clear signal about the programme's growing ambition.

"All three presenters bring substantial political clout and a wealth of expertise across a broad range of subjects."

Davis left the show last year to host PM on BBC Radio 4, taking over from former lead presenter Eddie Mair.