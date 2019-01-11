Viewer Geoff Thomas praised Bruce's "great job" on the night, adding that she was "always in control and didn’t allow any waffle".

And plenty of viewers were particularly impressed by Bruce's "balanced" presenting style, while one went as far saying that it had been the "best Question Time in years".

"Although the legend that is David Dimbleby was missed, I thought Fiona Bruce did a top job chairing the panel on last night’s [BBC Question Time]," another viewer posted on Twitter.

However, the Antiques Roadshow presenter also proved that she wouldn't pull any punches, as Conservative deputy chairman Cleverly was left floundering after Bruce pushed him on the government's Brexit Plan B, should Theresa May's current plan be voted down next Tuesday.

"Does anybody have any idea what the plan B is? Literally anybody?" Bruce asked the audience.

When Cleverly claimed that his party was in control of the Brexit process, Bruce interjected to laughter from the audience: "So James, if this is being in control of the Brexit process, what does not being in control mean?"

Bruce also pushed Labour's Thornberry on her party's plan for Brexit. "Look at the reaction you're getting. People are laughing," Bruce said, pointing at the studio audience.

"Fiona Bruce REALLY needs to bring this fire & sarcasm to the owners of antique forks. Outstanding performance," said Sanjeev Kohli on Twitter, referring to Bruce's other BBC hosting role on Antiques Roadshow.

However, the new Question Time host was almost upstaged on the night by 'yellow jacket lady', an audience member who delivered a devastating summary of Brexit — and explained why the nation should stop "feeling sorry" for Theresa May.

Others even suggested that 'yellow jacket lady' should make a bid for Prime Minister...

Question Time airs at 10:45pm on BBC1 on Thursdays