How? By posting a video of Brussels reporter Adam Fleming whispering his way through the withdrawal agreement before munching on a croissant, obviously.

ASMR – which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – has become a popular way for many people to relieve stress in recent years, with YouTubers attracting millions of hits with videos focused on the trend.

The videos, in which hosts can often be seen whispering while stroking, brushing and scratching various objects, are said to provoke a “static-like or tingling sensation” for viewers.

In this case, Fleming presents a ring-binder containing all 599 pages of the withdrawal agreement.

“First of all, it’s in this lovely yellow folder made of cardboard,” he whispers, drumming his fingers on the document. “Can you hear that?”

Fleming then opens the folder and begins to flick through the paper, before reading out some of his favourite parts and munching on a croissant. Mmmm...