Featuring some of the biggest names in the world of racing, including those who were actually there during the historic moment, Reeves will take a look at archival footage to bring the moment back to life.

"I am honoured to be a part of telling the incredible story of Brawn GP and their remarkable F1 Championship Season in 2009 with those who lived it in this four-part documentary series," said Reeves ahead of the show's launch.

"It has been great to have the support of Disney Plus and producing partnership with North One to bring this story to life."

Reeves will narrate Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, and it will feature interviews from company founder Ross Brawn and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello.

So, when can we watch this documentary about a truly epic story? Read on for all you need to know about the release date for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK from Wednesday 15th November.

In the USA, the series will be available to stream on Hulu on the same day.

There will be four episodes in total.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story trailer

The trailer for the documentary series was released earlier this month. You can watch it in full below.

What is Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story about?

As per the synopsis: "Witness one of the most incredible sagas in Formula 1 history, the story of Brawn GP.

"Starring and hosted by Keanu Reeves, this gripping four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends and highlights the drama, both on and off the track.

"In 2008, Honda's racing team fell into administration, and in an unprecedented first for the sport, their rivals united and returned the team to the racetrack.

"With Ross Brawn at the helm and the team rebranded as Brawn GP, all was well — until they realised they had inadvertently created a fierce competitor."

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Wednesday 15th November. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

