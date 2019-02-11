The series will also offer a "health check of our seas", following up on the conservation messages explored in Blue Planet II, and offer "practical solutions for how to get involved across the country and tackle plastic pollution".

Springwatch presenter Gillian Burke and Countryfile's Steve Brown will host the series alongside Chris Packham, with the series set to air in March.

"Across the week the programmes will feature the latest in science, conservation and fishing to offer a health check of our seas," the BBC explained. "The presenters will dip their toes back in history to see what used to live in British waters and explain how people have influenced what’s living there today. Blue Planet UK will also follow up on the huge global impact of Blue Planet II to look at how own lifestyles affect the future of our oceans."

The new show was announced alongside a new slate of BBC daytime programming which includes a five-part documentary series, Good Morning Dagenham, narrated by Larry Lamb, and a game show called Curiosity, which will put contestants' knowledge of history, antiques and collectables to the test.

Blue Planet UK will air 25th-29th March on BBC1