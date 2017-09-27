The band worked with the film and TV composer to reimagine their 2011 hit Bloom using a full orchestra and sounds from the upcoming David Attenborough series.

The seven-part follow-up to the 2001 Blue Planet series will air on BBC1 later this year. The new series was filmed over the course of four years, and included 125 expeditions and 39 different countries.

Earlier this year, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke explained the new collaboration, saying, “Bloom was inspired by the original Blue Planet series so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel.

"Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and Bloom together.”

Hans Zimmer said, “Bloom appears to have been written ahead of its time as it beautifully reflects the jaw-dropping lifeforms and seascapes viewers are introduced to in Blue Planet II. Working with Thom, Jonny and the boys has been a wonderful diversion and it’s given me an interesting peek into their musical world. They’ve been incredible to work with and I hope everyone likes the track.”