The video also outlines how the crew were wary of getting too close to the walrus calves and their protective mothers. “I’ve got a little anxiety here – they’re definitely big animals,” says underwater cameraman David Reichart before taking the plunge. “We don’t want one to stick a tusk into our head or something like that.”

Spoiler: Reichart survives the shoot and ends up capturing amazing pictures of two walruses on top of a massive iceberg.

We'll be able to see the full walrus scene, alongside a look at false killer whales, sex-changing Kobudai, bird-eating giant trevally fish and much more on tonight's show.

Blue Planet II is on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 29th October.