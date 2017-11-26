The team behind this episode spent 196 days filming and 664 hours diving in order to capture the wonders of the 'green seas'.

Giant Spider Crab and Stingray - Victoria, Australia

A horde of spider crab emerge into the shallows, gathering to shed their old shells and build up new ones. However, with their defences down, they are a prime target for predators...

A giant spider crab (Leptomithrax gaimardii) emerging from the shell it has outgrown. Each year, they march into the shallows in great numbers in order to molt before returning to deeper waters (BBC)

Tiger Shark and Green Turtle - Western Australia

In the seagrass prairies off Australia, turtles play a dangerous game of hide and seek in the shallows. This is prime grazing territory for the turtles, but predators are never far away.

A green turtle (Chelonia mydas) swimming over seagrass in tropical waters off Green Island, Australia (BBC)

Giant Australian Cuttlefish - South Australia

A giant cuttlefish (Sepia apama), one of thousands that gather for an annual mating aggregation each winter (BBC)

The largest cuttlefish species in the world, over 10 kg in weight, gather in northern Spencer Gulf in South Australia – the only known spawning ground in the world.

Common Octopus and Pyjama Shark - South Africa

An incredible film shows how octopus fight back against vicious pyjama sharks. The shark attempts to root out the octopus, but instead finds a surprising battle on its hands.

Sea Otters - North American Pacific coast