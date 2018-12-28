Titled After the Screaming Stops, the film follows the life and work of twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, who had a brief reunion in 2017 in the hope of reliving the glory days of the 80s.

The one-off doc intended to be "a raw and emotional look into the aftermath of fame and the reconnection between two twins torn apart by their past" – and, well, it's really something...

While less than 250,000 people tuned in for its initial broadcast on 23rd December, many have discovered the documentary – described by one critic as “Part David Brent, part Alan Partridge and part Metallica” – in the post-Christmas haze… and loved it.

More like this

Fans have since flocked to Twitter to share some of the film's best/worst moments...

Viewers were struck by whether the film was genuinely meant to be serious, or intended as an The Office style mockumentry.

While comedian Al Murray hailed it "the greatest gift you can give this year".

And he's not the documentary's only celebrity fan...

Advertisement

For those of you who haven’t managed to catch any of the buffoonery, After the Screaming Stops is still available to air on BBC iPlayer.