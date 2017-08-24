As well as remembering those who lost their lives, the programme will also hear from those who survived and those who have been involved in the relief efforts.

The film makers from independent producers Minnow were quickly on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the fire – filming footage as the community reacted to the situation even before the programme had been commissioned by the BBC.

“They will go beyond rolling news coverage, spending significant amounts of time with the people who’ve been most affected, covering both the immediate effects and the longer term challenges faced by many of the survivors,” said the Corporation.

“The film will also reflect the part social media played in distributing information about the fire. Hundreds of people recorded powerful footage both during and after the tragic events of 14th June 2017, much of which has been shared on social media. The film will draw on the vast archive of footage to create a rich tapestry of voices from the community, which will combine with the interviews and observational material captured.”