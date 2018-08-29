Stripped across a week in October, the BBC2 show will entail a mix of live pieces filmed in a New England cabin studio, seasonally shot VTs and glimpses from the cameras placed throughout forests, mountains and lakes of New Hampshire.

It also promises a look at the culture surrounding the New England Fall and the traditions that have emerged out of the season.

The series will be a co-production between the BBC and PBS in the US.

The week-long special will air in October