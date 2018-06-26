Accessibility Links

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan says she “wouldn’t be upset” if Chris Packham is paid more than her

The wildlife presenter has said "you cannot pay" for her co-host's knowledge of the natural world

(BBC)

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan says “you cannot pay” for Chris Packham’s wildlife knowledge – and that she “wouldn’t be upset” if he was paid more than her on the BBC2 show.

Strachan – who has co-hosted the nightly programme with Packham since 2011 – told The Mirror: “I’m absolutely not interested in what anybody else gets paid on Springwatch.

“I love doing it, I’m happy with what I get paid. If Chris was paid more, and I don’t know if he is, I wouldn’t be upset because you cannot pay for his knowledge, it’s an extraordinary knowledge.

(RT/ Richard Grassie)
(RT/ Richard Grassie)

“If I’m honest, what Chris brings to Springwatch in terms of knowledge is way more than what I can bring,” she added.

Alongside Strachan and Packham, newcomer Gillian Burke also presents the wildlife programme.

“Chris is extraordinary and the campaigning that he does is extraordinary and I think he’s everybody’s hero on the team at Springwatch,” added Strachan, who co-hosted The Really Wild Show with Packham in the 1990s. “So I’m not interested in what he earns from it – it’s none of my business.”

Recently, Packham spoke out about “an ecological apocalypse” and warned that Britain is increasingly “a green and unpleasant land”.

All about Springwatch

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

