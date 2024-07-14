After teaming up with a group of shark experts, Mackie explores "the latest science that may help both human sharks co-exist in the great state of Louisiana", and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!

In this teaser, the actor performs the delicate task of swabbing a shark's anus to test her faeces for dish DNA.

According to the experts, the sample will show if the shark has been eating the same prey that the fishermen are looking for.

More like this

In the clip, Mackie narrates: "Like many sharks, flipped on her back she enters a trance-like state and will be less stressed out, which is lucky, because now I have a pretty... let's say delicate job to do."

Mackie can then be seen swabbing the shark, and jokes: "When I woke up this morning, I didn't think I would be giving a shark an anal swab."

You can watch the full clip below.

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast is part of National Geographic's SHARKFEST, which takes place from the end of June to the end of July.

As well as Mackie's shark documentary, other specials include Shark vs Ross Edgley, Baby Sharks in the City, Attack of the Red Sea Sharks, Supersized Sharks, Shark Attack 360 and Sharks Gone Viral.

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast airs on Monday 15th July at 8pm on Nat Geo Wild.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.