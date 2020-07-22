According to Netflix, the documentary will explore the forward's controversial legacy and ask whether he was inscrutable, incomparable or both.

The film includes interviews with some of the finest footballing talent of Anelka's generation, with former team-mates and managers including Arsène Wenger, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Petit and Paul Pogba all having their say - in addition to input from Anelka himself.

In the trailer, Anelka is seen saying, "I'm a footballer, I wasn't there to have fun. If you really like me and want to do what I've done, you'll only make enemies."

Anelka's successful career was often marred by controversy, with one particularly high profile incident seeing him excluded from France's 2010 World Cup squad after directing comments against coach Raymond Domenech.

This incident and the fall out from it are teased in the trailer - and it looks like we might get to hear Anelka's own take on the encounter.

The Frenchman's career also saw him scoop an array of accolades, winning the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and helping Real Madrid to win the 1999-2000 Champions League, as well as being part of the France squad that won Euro 2000.

On an individual level, he was twice included in the PFA Team of the Year and won the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2008-09 season. He retired in 2015 following a brief spell in India with Mumbai City FC.

Netflix has come to excel when it comes to sporting documentaries, with series such as The Last Dance and Sunderland 'Til I Die both winning popular and critical acclaim, and it looks as if this film will be a worthy addition to that list.

