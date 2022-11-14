Now, Netflix is diving into Hancock’s obscure historical theories with its new docuseries Ancient Apocalypse, which landed on the streamer on Friday 11th November.

For decades now, journalist Graham Hancock has been making controversial claims of lost civilisations and cosmic cataclysms.

The eight-episode series sees Hancock visit archeological sites around the world to search for evidence of lost civilisations dating back to the last Ice Age.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? Journalist Graham Hancock visits archeological sites around the world to uncover whether a civilisation far more advanced than we ever believed possible existed thousands of years ago."

But who is the host of the show Graham Hancock? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Graham Hancock from Netflix's Ancient Apocalpyse?

Graham Hancock is a journalist, writer and author best known for his theories on human civilisation.

Most of his work has focused on investigating his controversial thesis that a global cataclysm wiped out a great global civilisation thousands of years ago, a topic on which he has published 12 books.

In his 1995 book Fingerprints of the Gods, Hancock claimed that a highly advanced civilisation was wiped out by a comet strike in Antarctica roughly 13,000 years ago.

His 2015 sequel, titled Magicians of the Gods, brought new evidence supporting his thesis.

Ahead of its release, he told The Sunday Times: "In 1995, I wrote a book about all the clues - the fingerprints - that pointed to the existence of this lost civilisation."

He added: "But what I lacked was a smoking gun. Now we have it.

"A series of papers in geophysics and geological journals have been bringing forward evidence that the Earth was indeed hit by a comet 12,800 years ago, which is exactly what I proposed in my book."

Hancock’s work has drawn criticism from historical and archaeological academics and been termed by some as pseudohistory and pseudoarchaeology.

Ancient Apocalypse is available to watch on Netflix now.

