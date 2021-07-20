Exclusive – Dionne Bromfield wants people to see a different side to Amy Winehouse in MTV documentary on late star

Singer Dionne Bromfield is about to let viewers into her relationship with her godmother, the late superstar Amy Winehouse, in her MTV documentary, Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story.

Advertisement

On July 23rd, 2011, Winehouse passed away from alcohol poisoning.

Dionne is hoping for viewers to see a different side to the Back to Black singer in the one-off film, telling RadioTimes.com exclusively: “I knew there was a side to Amy that I just didn’t feel like people really knew. So, I really wanted people to see the Amy I love so dearly. I felt like doing a documentary would be the best way and doing it from my perspective would be even better.”

Speaking of their close relationship, she continued: “I think there was something people saw and ultimately loved about her. I think my relationship with her was like quite public anyway, but I think it was surface. I think people knew she loved me and I loved her and I really wanted them to see what she really was like and that motherly figure.”

Getty Images

Dionne was just 15 when Amy passed away, and it affected her immensely, so much so, she chose to bottle her feelings up for a long time.

“I think I’ve lost quite a heavy influence in my life. I mean, my mum’s an amazing mum anyway but my relationship with Amy, it was kind of like I had a sister and a mother,” she explained.

“[There was] stuff I would tell Amy like about a boy or whatever that I wouldn’t tell my mum. I miss having off-record conversations and just really on a like a public level and career wise, just having that person who really understands it. I miss having that mentorship really.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

With the documentary set to be released on 26th July, Dionne is learning to grieve her godmother’s death and be open about it.

She added: “I was very reserved and quiet like I would hold things back you know publicly about Amy, because I just didn’t want or feel like people needed to know and it ended up making me feel quite like tight inside. So to be able to kind of just really divulge and let everyone see the Amy I knew, I actually feel like a lot more easier and like centred with myself when talking about her now.”

Advertisement

Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story will premiere on MTV UK on Monday, 26th July at 10pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.