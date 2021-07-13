Amy Winehouse’s step-brother says he agreed to BBC Two film to “talk about mental health and my best friend”

The 23rd of July will mark a decade since Amy Winehouse died. Now, a new documentary will explore the singer’s extraordinary life and career.

Advertisement

BBC Two’s Reclaiming Amy features interviews with Winehouse’s family, who hope to change the narrative surrounding her life and death. Her step-brother Michael is one of the many voices set to tell her story, alongside her mother Janis and her father Mitchell.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Michael explained why he decided to take place in the upcoming feature. “We were like Topsy and Tim,” Michael said. “Amy and I shared a cot, shared a bath, first day at school, holidays. She’s literally my oldest friend. Funny and energetic and self-willed, didn’t take prisoners, knew what she wanted.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Michael, who is a school safeguarding lead and founded the youth charity Safaplace, added that he agreed to do the film because he “wanted to talk about mental health and my best friend. But also so that my children would know about their Auntie Amy, not just from unfortunate pictures”.

“I wish I’d known what I know now, been the person I am now. All the guilt and grief of losing her contributed to that understanding, but if only I’d had the competence and knowledge.” he said. “She might just have told me to eff off. I’d seen it happen to others, she shut them out… I suppose I was afraid of losing her.”

Winehouse’s life was previously the subject of the 2015 film Amy, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

For more on Reclaiming Amy, including full interviews with her family, pick up the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, out now.

Advertisement

Reclaiming Amy airs on Friday 23rd July at 9pm on BBC Two. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.