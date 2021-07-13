Amy Winehouse’s step-brother says he agreed to BBC Two film to “talk about mental health and my best friend”
The documentary also features interviews with the singer's mother Janis and father Mitchell.
The 23rd of July will mark a decade since Amy Winehouse died. Now, a new documentary will explore the singer’s extraordinary life and career.
BBC Two’s Reclaiming Amy features interviews with Winehouse’s family, who hope to change the narrative surrounding her life and death. Her step-brother Michael is one of the many voices set to tell her story, alongside her mother Janis and her father Mitchell.
In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Michael explained why he decided to take place in the upcoming feature. “We were like Topsy and Tim,” Michael said. “Amy and I shared a cot, shared a bath, first day at school, holidays. She’s literally my oldest friend. Funny and energetic and self-willed, didn’t take prisoners, knew what she wanted.”
Michael, who is a school safeguarding lead and founded the youth charity Safaplace, added that he agreed to do the film because he “wanted to talk about mental health and my best friend. But also so that my children would know about their Auntie Amy, not just from unfortunate pictures”.
“I wish I’d known what I know now, been the person I am now. All the guilt and grief of losing her contributed to that understanding, but if only I’d had the competence and knowledge.” he said. “She might just have told me to eff off. I’d seen it happen to others, she shut them out… I suppose I was afraid of losing her.”
Winehouse’s life was previously the subject of the 2015 film Amy, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
