The Panorama investigation delves into the multinational company's rise to corporate superpower, asking whether there is a dark side to the public's love affair with the firm. Former high-level insiders reveal that its customer obsession has led to a huge data-gathering operation, enabling the company to use what it knows about us to shape not only the future of retail, but the workplace and technology too.

It's not all dystopian-like predictions, however. The programme also hears from senior executives who say the company is a force for good.

When is Amazon: What They Know About Us on TV?

Panorama's Amazon: What They Know About Us airs on BBC One at 8:30pm on Monday 17th February 2020. It will be available to watch on iPlayer after broadcast.