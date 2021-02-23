How to watch Allen v Farrow documentary in the UK

Prolific American filmmaker Woody Allen is the subject of a new documentary from US broadcaster HBO, which explores accusations made against him by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

She alleges that Allen molested her at the age of seven years old while he was in a relationship with her mother, actress Mia Farrow, but the director has repeatedly denied these claims and has never faced charges.

The accusations have been hotly debated over many years and covered widely in the tabloid press, with Allen’s adoptive son Moses and wife Soon-Yi among his most vocal defenders.

The new documentary Allen v Farrow intends to help unravel the case, using interviews with members of the family and home video footage – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Allen v Farrow in the UK

Allen v Farrow premiered on US television on Sunday 21st February, but the four-part series is yet to get a confirmed air date here in the UK.

As an HBO production, it is likely that the show will eventually land on NOW TV and Sky Documentaries, as the UK broadcaster has an exclusivity deal in place.

What is Allen v Farrow about?

According to HBO, Allen v Farrow “goes behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals”.

Topics discussed across the four episodes include the sexual abuse allegations directed at Allen, the custody trial between himself and Mia Farrow, and his later relationship with her adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi.

The series utilises home movie footage, court documents and never-before-heard audio tapes, as well as featuring interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow, among others.

Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn and Moses Farrow do not appear in the documentary.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Allen and Previn described the docuseries as “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods”.

They claim that the team behind Allen v Farrow approached them “less than two months ago” and gave them “only a matter of days” to respond.

The statement again denies the allegations as “categorically false”.

Allen v Farrow trailer

The full-length trailer for Allen v Farrow is available to watch below:

Allen v Farrow will be released later this year in the UK.