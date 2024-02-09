Those speaking to the programme about Bottom's impact on the sitcom genre will be producer and series director Ed Bye, former cast members Helen Lederer, Kevin McNally, Roger Sloman, Lisa Maxwell and Paul Bradley, and famous fans such as Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam.

Edmondson said: "A long time ago, deep in the mists of time, two blokes – I was one of them, Rik Mayall was the other – decided to make a career out of beating the s**t out of each other.

"It was a tempestuous, an anarchic and occasionally quite a dangerous time – we both required hospital treatment on occasion – but above all, it was bloody good fun.

More like this

Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall filming Bottom in June 1990. Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

He continued: "We made each other laugh, and luckily for us, we made audiences laugh. This programme seeks to get to the bottom of why it worked."

The documentary will also uncover behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of Bottom which has never been broadcast, and include exclusive stories from the set.

Read more:

Senior commissioning editor for comedy and entertainment at UKTV, Jason Dawson, said: "We are delighted to be working with Studio Crook and Adrian Edmondson to commemorate this inimitable series with a brand-new documentary.

"With reams of unseen footage and contributions from beloved alumni and famous fans, audiences are in for a treat."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the documentary arrives, The Bottom boxset will also be available to stream in full on Sky, Virgin and NOW.

Bottom originally ran for three series between 1991 and 1995, and focused on Mayall's Richard 'Richie' Richard and Edmondson's Edward Elizabeth 'Eddie' Hitler, two flatmates living in London.

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

Bottom: Exposed will air on Gold later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.