Doctor Who Centenary special will be visual effects “spectacular”, says VFX boss

While we don’t know much about the upcoming Doctor Who Centenary special, a visual effects editor on the show has teased the episode, revealing that it’s set to be “absolutely spectacular”.

Advertisement

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Emily Lawrence – who coordinates digital effects on the sci-fi series – said that the VFX team are currently “in the thick of” the special, which will mark the BBC Centenary.

“I can’t give anything away, but I can tell you that it’s going to be an absolutely spectacular episode with a lot of visual effects.”

Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are set to leave Doctor Who after the upcoming special, with former showrunner Russell T Davies taking over for 2023.

The special is currently in post-production, with Chibnall telling Doctor Who Magazine in November: “It’s a great feeling when you finish everything in studio but in some ways, things actually get busier from that point.

“All the stuff in post-production has been waiting for you. It’s like another show on top of the first show you did.

“We won’t actually be finished until we picturelock what we’re currently calling the Centenary special,” he added.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Whittaker announced back in July that she would be leaving show, but revealed to Radio Times magazine that she considered reneging on her exit plan while filming series 13.

“Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’” she said. “But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it.”

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who Magazine‘s new issue is on sale now.