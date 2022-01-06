Doctor Who Centenary special will be visual effects “spectacular”, says VFX boss
The upcoming special will see Whittaker reach the end of her stint as the titular time lord.
While we don’t know much about the upcoming Doctor Who Centenary special, a visual effects editor on the show has teased the episode, revealing that it’s set to be “absolutely spectacular”.
Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Emily Lawrence – who coordinates digital effects on the sci-fi series – said that the VFX team are currently “in the thick of” the special, which will mark the BBC Centenary.
“I can’t give anything away, but I can tell you that it’s going to be an absolutely spectacular episode with a lot of visual effects.”
Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are set to leave Doctor Who after the upcoming special, with former showrunner Russell T Davies taking over for 2023.
The special is currently in post-production, with Chibnall telling Doctor Who Magazine in November: “It’s a great feeling when you finish everything in studio but in some ways, things actually get busier from that point.
“All the stuff in post-production has been waiting for you. It’s like another show on top of the first show you did.
“We won’t actually be finished until we picturelock what we’re currently calling the Centenary special,” he added.
Whittaker announced back in July that she would be leaving show, but revealed to Radio Times magazine that she considered reneging on her exit plan while filming series 13.
“Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’” she said. “But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it.”
