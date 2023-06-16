This year’s event will mark the first of King Charles III ’s reign since he became monarch in September 2022.

Trooping the Colour is an annual event of pomp and pageantry that has celebrated the birthday of the sovereign since the 18th century.

What's more, Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles will join his first birthday parade on horseback, marking the first time the reigning monarch has ridden in the parade in 30 years.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Trooping the Colour 2023.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023

Live coverage of the King’s Birthday Parade will start at 10.30am on Saturday, 17th June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The parade itself will last for two hours, while the whole celebration will last for around four hours.

Highlights of the day’s events will then be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 6.10pm.

What is the schedule for Trooping the Colour and what time does it begin?

The royal family will officially kick off the celebrations in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards. See below for an estimated order of events for the day:

10am - Royal family to begin celebrations in a procession from Buckingham Palace towards Horse Guards

The Horse Guard Parade 12:25 - Royal family to head back to Buckingham Palace

Royal family to head back to Buckingham Palace 12:55pm - Royal family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Royal family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace 1:00pm - Royal flypast rescheduled from the Coronation celebrations

Does Trooping the Colour take place on the King’s actual birthday?

No, King Charles III’s actual birthday is 14th November - he was born on 14th November 1948.

However, Trooping the Colour is his official public birthday celebration, which dates back to the 18th century.

Since then, monarchs have had the option of an official summertime birthday.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was marked by a celebration in June, despite her actual birthday falling on 21st April.

