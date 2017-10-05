After her cough-packed prankster-stricken, set-crumbling Conservative conference keynote address, you might think there’s little to link Theresa May and The West Wing’s President Bartlet. Not so. Although Bartlet was the head of the US and, well, fictional, yesterday May appeared to mirror a speech the President gave in the HBO drama.

The evidence? While urging her Conservative party to rally together, May said: “And it is when tested the most that we reach deep within ourselves and find that our capacity to rise to the challenge before us may well be limitless.”