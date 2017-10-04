Instead, the whole thing would be overshadowed by a real surprise in the Manchester convention centre – the appearance of a prankster who somehow got past security to hand May a P45 (traditionally given to someone when they leave their job in the UK).

TV prankster Simon Brodkin, best known for his comic character Lee Nelson and his numerous high profile pranks, was behind the stunt, saying afterwards that he delivered the P45 on behalf of Foreign Security (and May’s potential leadership rival) Boris Johnson.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The reaction in the hall and on social media was, as you might expect, immediate.

Brodkin confirmed he was behind the prank later on Twitter, after being led out of the hall by security and surrounded by a scrum of journalists.

Past stunts include a stage invasion of Kanye West at Glastonbury and the delivery of a “bribe” to FIFA chairman Sepp Blatter at a press conference (below).

The Prime Minister continued with her speech, despite struggling with a cough throughout the address.