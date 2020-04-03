"During this very difficult time, I am glad to be able to do something useful from the confines of my home,” Donaldson said.

"I hope that my stories, songs and poems bring a little cheer to those who read them or tune in to my new weekly broadcasts.

"I look forward to sharing some favourites and some lesser-known works with families everywhere."

You can watch the first broadcast below, featuring a performance of song A Squash and Squeeze. To all headphone users: you best turn down your volume before starting this.

Next week Donaldson will be reading book The Snail and the Whale Seaside, with a drawing lesson from illustrator Lydia Monks.

She joins the likes of Joe Wicks, Nick Cope and Oti Mabuse, who have all launched initiatives to both educate and keep the kids entertained at home.

A new Julia Donaldson show will be available every Thursday from 4pm on Facebook. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.