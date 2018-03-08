"The Foghorn stays" as Piers Morgan signs two year Good Morning Britain contract
Erm, yay?
Piers Morgan has announced some bad news... he's signed on to host Good Morning Britain for another two years.
Tweeting that it was "bad news for Britain, even worse news for Susanna Reid", the divisive and opinionated GMB host signed off his announcement with a #TheFoghornStays.
Radio Times has contacted ITV for comment.
Predictably, it wasn't long before Morgan was in a lighthearted spat with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, who had replied to the news with "what channel is that on?":
Meanwhile the thought of having to sit next to Piers for another 24 months solid has clearly traumatised Reid, who has yet to comment publicly on the news.
So it looks like we're in for a lot more moments like this, this, this and this.
Yay.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV