On Monday night, May v Corbyn Live: The Battle for Number 10 saw the two party leaders appear separately to answer questions from a studio audience, before being interviewed by Paxman.

Known for his sharp, quick-as-a-bullet technique of outsmarting interviewees and backing them into corners, many viewers were disappointed to see that Paxman had instead veered into bullish and confused attack mode, which left the party leaders unable to answer his questions.

And it was concluded that Paxman failed to crack Theresa May…

So @theresa_may has not given an inch to Paxman. He has not elicited anything from her at all we didn't already know — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 29, 2017

All in all, both interviewees seem to have emerged relatively unscathed – and having given hardly anything away. Looks like we might have Paxman to thank for that.