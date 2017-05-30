Thursday 18 May, 8pm, ITV – ITV Leaders’ Debate

Thursday 18th May, 8pm – ­ ITV Leaders’ Debate, ITV

The invitation to debate was extended to all the seven party leaders, but Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May turned this down, and so did Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. However, the following party heads did appear...

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

UKIP leader Paul Nuttal

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas

Who hosted?

ITV News anchor Julie Etchingham will be moderating the debate. She previously hosted the 2015 The ITV Leaders' Debate and 2016’s The ITV Referendum Debate and Cameron and Farage Live: The EU Referendum.

What happened?

The biggest highlight of the evening: Paul Nuttall kept calling Leanne Wood "Natalie".

You can watch the entire debate here.

Monday 22 May – Thursday 1 June The BBC Andrew Neil Interviews, BBC1

When are they on?

Monday 22 May, 7pm BBC1: Andrew Neil speaks to Prime Minister and Conservative leader Theresa May. (View now on iPlayer)

Friday 26 May, 7pm: Andrew Neil speaks to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. (View now on iPlayer)

Sunday 28 May, 7pm: Andrew Neil speaks to SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. (View now on iPlayer)

Monday 29 May, 7.30pm BBC1: Andrew Neil speaks to UKIP leader Paul Nuttall. (View now on iPlayer)

Thursday 1 June, 7pm BBC1: Andrew Neil speaks to Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Monday 29 May, 8.30pm – May v Corbyn: The Battle for Number 10, Sky News and Channel 4

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were both interviewed separately in front of a live studio audience by Jeremy Paxman.

The 90-minute show also saw both contenders for number 10 face questions from the same audience, with Sky's political editor Faisal Islam acting as moderator.

What happened?

Both Labour and Conservatives claimed victory, but there was one main talking point with viewers at home: Jeremy Paxman.

People were frustrated by Paxman's incessant interruptions, which left Corbyn and May unable to answer many of his questions.

You can watch the entire show here.

Wednesday 31 May, 7.30pm – The BBC Election Debate, BBC1

It’ll be a seven-way podium battle between senior Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and UKIP spokespeople. And by “spokespeople”, that means party leaders might send another political figure in their place.

Theresa May isn't scheduled to appear, but in a last minute turnaround Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he WILL take part in the debate. Speaking at a rally, he revealed his decision to take part and challenged May to join him.

"I don't know what she's doing this evening... I invite her to debate": @jeremycorbyn invites @theresa_may to TV debate pic.twitter.com/3Kfk2f6dmw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 31, 2017

BBC news and Today Programme presenter Mishal Husain (above) will be moderating the show.

Friday 2 June, exact time TBC – Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn BBC Question Time special, BBC1

Rather than a direct head-to-head, the Conservative and Labour leaders will face audience questions separately for 45 minutes, in a session moderated by David Dimbleby.

It’ll be the same format as the 2015 show with Ed Miliband and David Cameron – the one where Miliband almost fell off the stage.

Sunday 4 June – Three more BBC Leader Question Time specials

Dimbleby will chair a second Question Time Leader Special with Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon. It’ll broadcast live from Edinburgh on BBC One, 6pm.

Election Questions to Paul Nuttall and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will be broadcast live on BBC One at 10.25pm (to be shown again at 110pm on BBC Wales). The presenter will be Daily Politics host Jo Coburn.

Election Questions to Leanne Wood will be broadcast live from Swansea on BBC One in Wales at 10.30-11pm (to be shown again at 11-11.30pm in England). The presenter will be Jo Coburn.

Tuesday 6 June, 8.30pm (Radio 1 and BBC News Channel), 10.40pm (BBC1) – BBC Newsbeat Youth debate

The final BBC debate before election day (June 8) will put leading Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid, Green and UKIP politicians against audience questions.

It won’t be your normal audience though. As the title implies, it’ll be made out exclusively 18-34-year-olds.

Tina Daheley (above), who presents the bulletins on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw.