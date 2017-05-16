May has so far rejected calls to participate in a live televised debate against her political opponents. Instead, she has agreed to a one-on-one interview with Paxman for Channel 4 and Sky News' joint programme, May v Corbyn Live: The Battle For Number 10.

In a 90-minute show in front of a live studio audience, the two chief contenders for Prime Minister will be interviewed individually by the Channel 4 election night anchor.

They will also face questions from the audience, with Sky's political editor Faisal Islam acting as moderator.

The veteran TV presenter said: “I look forward to putting some of the voters' concerns to Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on 29th May.

"However many know-it-alls say they’re confident about the outcome, they could be wrong. After all, the pollsters ballsed-up the last election, and the last two referendums."

ITV is set to host the first leaders' debate on Thursday 18th May, with the leaders of the Conservatives, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats, UKIP, Plaid Cymru and Greens all invited.

However, May has said she will not take part in head-to-head debates, and Corbyn has indicated that he will not take part in the programme unless May is present.

The BBC meanwhile will host a special edition of Question Time, where members of the studio audience will be able to put their questions directly to the party leaders. Political journalist Andrew Neil will also conduct a series of primetime interviews with the leaders.

Paxman will also front the Alternative Election Night results show on Channel 4 on Thursday 8th June. He will be helped by David Mitchell and Richard Osman, who have been tasked with adding an injection of humour.

May v Corbyn Live: The Battle for Number 10 will air simultaneously on Sky News and Channel 4 on Monday 29th May at 8.30pm