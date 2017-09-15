While the hunt for the pilferer continues, the updates have been a source of much entertainment for BBC staff visiting the crime scene (AKA fridge).

First, the alleged victim wrote a note cursing the thief:

A kind samaritan then came along and replaced the cheesecake with a brand new one.

Alas, the plot thickens! For not one cheesecake was stolen, but two.

The case hitherto remains unsolved. And it sounds as if it might be about to get even more out of hand...