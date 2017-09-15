Scandal in the BBC newsroom as a cheesecake is stolen from one of the fridges
“To the scumbag who stole my New York cheesecake – I hope you choke on it!”
Published: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 9:15 am
A huge sticky-note row has erupted over the theft of a cheesake in the BBC newsroom.
The heinous crime was committed on Monday, and the culprit is yet to be apprehended.
While the hunt for the pilferer continues, the updates have been a source of much entertainment for BBC staff visiting the crime scene (AKA fridge).
First, the alleged victim wrote a note cursing the thief:
A kind samaritan then came along and replaced the cheesecake with a brand new one.
Alas, the plot thickens! For not one cheesecake was stolen, but two.
The case hitherto remains unsolved. And it sounds as if it might be about to get even more out of hand...
